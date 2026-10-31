Bank holiday today 31 Oct 2026: Are banks open today? Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank and others are open in your city

Bank branches across most parts of India will remain open today, Saturday, 31 October 2026. However, customers in Gujarat will have to account for a regional bank holiday marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Although 31 October falls on a Saturday, it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) banking holiday rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, while other Saturdays are regular working days unless a separate state-specific holiday has been declared.

Here's what you need to know about bank closures in your city today, 31 October 2026.

Which states have declared a bank holiday today? Banks in Gujarat will remain closed on 31 October on account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. The holiday is included in the Gujarat government's official bank holiday calendar for 2026.

The Government of Gujarat notified the list of public holidays for banks in the state for 2026 under Notification No. GS/22/2025/JSR/2025/509/GH, dated 27 November 2025.

The notification states: “The Government of Gujarat, in consultation with Reserve Bank of India, Ahmedabad, is pleased to declare the following days to be public holidays for banks in Gujarat during the year 2026.”

It specifically lists Saturday, 31 October 2026, as a public holiday for banks on account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.

This means bank branches in Ahmedabad and all parts of Gujarat will remain closed today. The holiday applies to both public-sector and private-sector bank branches in the state, including SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Which cities will have banks open on 31 October? According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will operate normally in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, etc.

These cities or states do not have a separate bank holiday notified for 31 October 2026. Since the date is the fifth Saturday, the regular second- and fourth-Saturday closure rule does not apply.

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Are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks open today? Yes. State-specific bank holidays apply only to banks operating in the notified region.

Therefore, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and other lenders will keep their branches open today, except in Gujarat.