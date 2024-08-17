Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, August 17

Banks will remain open today on August, 17. Usually, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month and are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. August, 17 is the third Saturday of the month, therefore banks will be open on this day.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), depending on the state of residence , banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays. In addition to regional and national festivals, banks are closed on Sundays all across the country.

Customers should check with their local bank branch for holiday, before making a visit to the bank since holidays differ from state to state in India. According to RBI’s list of holidays, in the month of August, banks will be closed for seven days due to national and regional festivals excluding the weekends.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2024: See full list here

List of regional and national festivals in August August 3 - Ker Puja is festival in Tripura just weeks after Kharchi Puja. It is a tribal festival that is held to worship Vastu Devata.

August 8 -Tendong Lho Rum Faat is a festival of the Lepcha tribe in Sikkim. Lepcha people believe that their ancestors went on the Tendong Mountain to get respite from 40 days and 40 nights of continuous rain.

August 13 - Patriots' Day is celebrated in Manipur and is an official holiday in the state. It is celebrated in remembrance of the Manipuri commanders who gave up their life in the Anglo-Manipur War.

August 15 - Independence Day was a national holiday in the entire country. On this day, India became independent from the British Empire after the Independence Movement led by freedom fighters.

August 19 - Rakshabandhan, banks are closed in most states across the counrty. It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the relationship of brother and sister.

August 20 -Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, marks the birth anniversary of Narayana Guru observed in Kerala. Sree Narayana Guru was a saint and a social reformer who fought against the caste system.

August 26 - Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.