Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks closed on Saturday, May 2?

Banks across India are open today, May 2, 2026, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is not a bank holiday. All banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, adhering to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule. This closure is in addition to Sundays when all banks across the country are closed. Howver, banks remain open on the first and third Saturday of every month.
From commercial banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB) and Small Finance Banks (SMB) to Local Area Banks (LAB) — all these banks follow a schedule of national and government holidays set by the RBI. However, regional holidays differ from state to state. Let's look at the upcoming holidays this month
As per the RBI schedule, banks will be closed for 4 days in the month of May. Banks were closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, for May Day/Buddha Purnima, and will remain shut on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday (May 9) and the fourth Saturday (May 23).
Bank Holidays in May 2026:
May 1 (Friday): May Day / Buddha Purnima
May 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday
May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
Apart from that, some states will observe local holidays. So it is advised to check the state-wise calender
RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) systems are maintained by India's apex monetary institution, which remain operational 24/7. This facility, which enables cash transfers between banks, has been available on all days since 14 December 2020.
Yes, online banking services will remain accessible even on a bank holiday. Digital services remain operational throughout the year, including on bank holidays. This implies that customers can carry out banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.
Customers can perform multiple tasks through online banking service, including UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online and requesting a chequebook among others.
ATMs remain operational during bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct transactions such as withdraw and deposit cash even when bank branches are closed.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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