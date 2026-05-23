Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks closed on Saturday, May 23?

Banks across India are closed today, May 23, 2026, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a scheduled bank holiday. All banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, adhering to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule. This closure is in addition to Sundays when all banks across the country are closed. However, banks remain open on the first and third Saturday of every month.
From commercial banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB) and Small Finance Banks (SFB) to Local Area Banks (LAB) — all these banks follow a schedule of national and government holidays set by the RBI. However, regional holidays differ from state to state. Let's look at the holidays this month
Banks were closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, for May Day/Buddha Purnima, and will remain shut on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday (May 9) and the fourth Saturday (May 23) and five Sundays.
May 24 (Sunday)
May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
May 31 (Sunday)
Apart from that, some states will observe local holidays. So it is advised to check the state-wise calender
RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) systems are maintained by India's apex monetary institution, which remain operational 24/7. This facility, which enables cash transfers between banks, has been available on all days since 14 December 2020.
Yes, online banking services will remain accessible even on a bank holiday. Digital services remain operational throughout the year, including on bank holidays. This implies that customers can carry out banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.
Customers can perform multiple tasks through online banking service, including UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online and requesting a chequebook among others.
ATMs remain operational during bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct transactions such as withdraw and deposit cash even when bank branches are closed.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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