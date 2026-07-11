Bank holiday today? Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI are closed on 11 July for second Saturday off — RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks across India will be closed today, on Saturday, 11 July, for the second Saturday weekend off. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, bank operations will remain suspended across all cities and towns in India today. Hence, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks are closed today.

Even though bank branches will remain closed, digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs, will continue to operate normally. Hence, customers can carry out essential banking transactions online without disruption.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sunday weekend off every month. Hence, customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days, but online services remain operational. Given below is the list of upcoming weekend holidays this month.

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Sundays: 12, 19 and 26 July

Fourth Saturday: 25 July

As per central bank's holiday schedule, banks in several states will remain closed in July for an additional 2 days besides weekend holidays. In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts".

RBI's official bank holiday list for July

View full Image View full Image Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

Check list of upcoming state-specific bank holidays in this month July 16 (Thursday) – Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela

Banks in Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Manipur (Imphal) and Uttarakhand (Dehradun) will remain closed for regional festivals, namely Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela.

July 17 (Friday) – Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

Banking services will be non-operational in Manipur (Imphal) on account of the death anniversary of revered freedom fighter and tribal leader U Tirot Singh.

July 18 (Saturday) – Drukpa Tshe-zi

Banks in Sikkim (Gangtok) will remain closed because of regional Buddhist festival Drukpa Tshe-zi.

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July 22 (Wednesday) – Kharchi Puja

Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major regional festival celebrated in northeastern India.

Bank timings On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.

What can customers do on bank holidays On bank holidays, customers can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. Irrespective of bank holidays, banking apps offer services work round the clock. However, at times it may be suspended temporarily due to scheduled maintenance activity which the banks notify in advance