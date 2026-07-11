Bank holiday today? Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI are closed on 11 July for second Saturday off — RBI calendar here

Public and private banks across India will remain closed today, 11 July, for the second Saturday holiday. Bank operations will remain suspended nationwide, but online banking services will remain accessible for transactions.

Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Jul 2026, 07:29 AM IST
Bank holiday today? Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI are closed on 11 July for second Saturday holiday
Bank holiday today? Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI are closed on 11 July for second Saturday holiday(Bloomberg)

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks across India will be closed today, on Saturday, 11 July, for the second Saturday weekend off. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, bank operations will remain suspended across all cities and towns in India today. Hence, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks are closed today.

Even though bank branches will remain closed, digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs, will continue to operate normally. Hence, customers can carry out essential banking transactions online without disruption.

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According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sunday weekend off every month. Hence, customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days, but online services remain operational. Given below is the list of upcoming weekend holidays this month.

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Sundays: 12, 19 and 26 July

Fourth Saturday: 25 July

As per central bank's holiday schedule, banks in several states will remain closed in July for an additional 2 days besides weekend holidays. In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts".

RBI's official bank holiday list for July

View full Image
Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

Check list of upcoming state-specific bank holidays in this month

July 16 (Thursday) – Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela

Banks in Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Manipur (Imphal) and Uttarakhand (Dehradun) will remain closed for regional festivals, namely Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela.

July 17 (Friday) – Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

Banking services will be non-operational in Manipur (Imphal) on account of the death anniversary of revered freedom fighter and tribal leader U Tirot Singh.

July 18 (Saturday) – Drukpa Tshe-zi

Banks in Sikkim (Gangtok) will remain closed because of regional Buddhist festival Drukpa Tshe-zi.

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July 22 (Wednesday) – Kharchi Puja

Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major regional festival celebrated in northeastern India.

Bank timings

On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.

What can customers do on bank holidays

On bank holidays, customers can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. Irrespective of bank holidays, banking apps offer services work round the clock. However, at times it may be suspended temporarily due to scheduled maintenance activity which the banks notify in advance

Other online banking services such as fund transfer requests can be made on these days using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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