Bank holiday today? Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI are open or closed on 18 July— RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: Most public and private banks across India will remain open today, on Saturday, 18 July. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar, bank operations will continue as normal since it is the third Saturday of the month. Hence, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, and other banks will remain open today.
While most private and public banks will be operational today, they will remain closed on 18 July in cities like Gangtok due to the Drukpa Tshe-zi occasion.
It is considered to be one of the most auspicious and significant occasions for Buddhists across the world. Drukpa Tshe-zi falls on the 4th day (Tshe-zi) of the 6th month (Drukpa) of the Tibetan lunar calendar. It marks the day on which Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on the Four Noble Truths to his first five disciples in the Deer Park at Sarnath, more than 2500 years ago, after attaining enlightenment.
According to Goodreturns, all banks, including private, public, foreign, cooperative, local, or regional, will be operational today in all other cities that are not observing the Drukpa Tshe-zi occasion. These include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Shillong, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.
According to the RBI calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sunday, every month. Hence, customers will not be able to access in-branch facilities on these days; however, online services remain operational throughout. Given below is the list of upcoming weekend holidays this month.
Sundays: 19 and 26 July
Fourth Saturday: 25 July
According to the RBI's schedule, besides weekend holidays, banks in July will remain closed for two additional days across several states. In the RBI's holiday calendar, some days are marked as non-working days for banks under the “Negotiable Instruments Act” and others under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts."
18 July: Banks to remain closed in Sikkim because of Buddhist festival Drukpa Tshe-zi
22 July: Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will be closed for operations on account of Kharchi Puja, a major regional festival celebrated in northeastern India.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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