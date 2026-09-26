Bank holiday today: Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches are open or closed on Saturday, 26 September

Bank customers planning to visit a bank branch today, i.e., 26 September, should note that most branches will remain closed. As the day falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. This applies to all major lending institutions, such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

The closure today comes ahead of a 3-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), scheduled for 28 September to 30. Still, customers will have an additional opportunity to access branch bank services on Sunday, i.e., 27 September.

Why are banks closed on 26 September? As per the regular bank holiday calendar, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Hence, 26 September is a scheduled bank holiday, irrespective of the proposed strike next week.

Furthermore, according to an official Press Information Bureau release, the Department of Financial Services stated that banks, including public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks, will operate normally on Sunday, 27 September, to ensure customers can complete essential banking transactions before the proposed strike.

The Reserve Bank of India has also approved the functioning of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on 27 September.

What about 28 September to 30? For this period, the UFBU has called for a 3-day nationwide strike from Monday, 28 September, to Wednesday, 30 September. Its basic demands include a 5-day banking week, improvements in pension-related benefits, a uniform dearness allowance formula for pensioners and an option for eligible NPS-covered banking employees to switch to the old pension scheme.

Customers should therefore plan branch-dependent transactions in accordance with these stipulations. Digital services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs are expected to remain available, although customers should check individual bank advisories for service-specific updates.

In summary, SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank branches will remain closed today, 26 September, as it is the fourth Saturday. Banks are scheduled to open on Sunday, i.e., September 27, before the proposed three-day strike.

Customers with any urgent branch-related work should check their bank’s latest notice before deciding to travel. Planning transactions around the holiday and strike dates can help avoid unnecessary delays, stress and inconvenience.