Bank holiday today: Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches are open or closed on Saturday, September 19

Bank customers planning to visit a branch today, Saturday, 19 September 2026, should note that branches are open. This is because 19 September falls on the third Saturday of the month, and bank branches are normally closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are public holidays for banking institutions.

Still, it is vital to keep in mind that bank holidays can vary by banking centre because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar includes state-specific and regional holidays.

Hence, customers should check their particular branch before visiting. Keeping this in mind, let us take a look at the bank holiday list for the upcoming week.

Bank holiday status on 19 September and the week ahead

Date Day Bank branch status Reason September 19, 2026 Saturday Open Third Saturday September 20, 2026 Sunday Closed Weekly holiday September 21, 2026 Monday Closed in select centres Regional holidays September 22, 2026 Tuesday Closed in Ranchi Karma Puja September 23, 2026 Wednesday Closed in Jammu and Srinagar Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji September 25, 2026 Friday Closed in Gangtok Indrajatra September 26, 2026 Saturday Closed nationwide Fourth Saturday September 27, 2026 Sunday Closed nationwide Weekly holiday

It is vital to keep in mind that the Saturday banking rule should not be confused with the RBI’s separate list of holidays for individual states and cities. While second and fourth Saturdays are standard bank holidays across India, other closures depend on the location and the occasion. Customers travelling to a branch should therefore verify the applicable centre-wise holiday before planning a visit.

What customers should know As per the September 2026 holiday schedule, September 21, will witness closure in Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for regional observances. There are also other regional closures that follow during the week.

The crucial point today is that 19 September is not a scheduled second- or fourth-Saturday holiday. Still, a branch may nevertheless have a local closure, so customers needing urgent cash, cheque or other branch-related work should carefully check with their local branches.

Furthermore, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking remain available even when physical branches may be closed. Therefore, customers who only need routine digital transactions may not need to visit a branch.