Bank holiday today: Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches are open or closed on Saturday, September 19

Bank holiday today, September 19, 2026: SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank branches are open as it is the third Saturday. Check state-wise RBI holidays before visiting.

Shivam Shukla
Updated19 Sep 2026, 07:43 AM IST
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Bank branches are open on September 19, 2026, as it is the third Saturday. Customers should check the RBI’s centre-wise holiday calendar before visiting. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
Bank branches are open on September 19, 2026, as it is the third Saturday. Customers should check the RBI’s centre-wise holiday calendar before visiting. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

Bank customers planning to visit a branch today, Saturday, 19 September 2026, should note that branches are open. This is because 19 September falls on the third Saturday of the month, and bank branches are normally closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are public holidays for banking institutions.

Still, it is vital to keep in mind that bank holidays can vary by banking centre because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar includes state-specific and regional holidays.

Hence, customers should check their particular branch before visiting. Keeping this in mind, let us take a look at the bank holiday list for the upcoming week.

Bank holiday status on 19 September and the week ahead

Date

Day

Bank branch status

Reason

September 19, 2026SaturdayOpenThird Saturday
September 20, 2026SundayClosedWeekly holiday
September 21, 2026MondayClosed in select centresRegional holidays
September 22, 2026TuesdayClosed in RanchiKarma Puja
September 23, 2026WednesdayClosed in Jammu and SrinagarBirthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
September 25, 2026FridayClosed in GangtokIndrajatra
September 26, 2026SaturdayClosed nationwideFourth Saturday
September 27, 2026SundayClosed nationwideWeekly holiday

It is vital to keep in mind that the Saturday banking rule should not be confused with the RBI’s separate list of holidays for individual states and cities. While second and fourth Saturdays are standard bank holidays across India, other closures depend on the location and the occasion. Customers travelling to a branch should therefore verify the applicable centre-wise holiday before planning a visit.

What customers should know

As per the September 2026 holiday schedule, September 21, will witness closure in Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for regional observances. There are also other regional closures that follow during the week.

The crucial point today is that 19 September is not a scheduled second- or fourth-Saturday holiday. Still, a branch may nevertheless have a local closure, so customers needing urgent cash, cheque or other branch-related work should carefully check with their local branches.

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Furthermore, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking remain available even when physical branches may be closed. Therefore, customers who only need routine digital transactions may not need to visit a branch.

For branch-based services, however, it is advisable to check the applicable RBI holiday schedule and the bank's local branch timings before travelling. These details can be verified on the RBI's official website.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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