Bank holiday today: Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches are open or closed on Saturday, September 19

Bank customers planning to visit a branch today, Saturday, 19 September 2026, should note that branches are open. This is because 19 September falls on the third Saturday of the month, and bank branches are normally closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are public holidays for banking institutions.
Still, it is vital to keep in mind that bank holidays can vary by banking centre because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar includes state-specific and regional holidays.
Hence, customers should check their particular branch before visiting. Keeping this in mind, let us take a look at the bank holiday list for the upcoming week.
Date
Day
Bank branch status
Reason
|September 19, 2026
|Saturday
|Open
|Third Saturday
|September 20, 2026
|Sunday
|Closed
|Weekly holiday
|September 21, 2026
|Monday
|Closed in select centres
|Regional holidays
|September 22, 2026
|Tuesday
|Closed in Ranchi
|Karma Puja
|September 23, 2026
|Wednesday
|Closed in Jammu and Srinagar
|Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
|September 25, 2026
|Friday
|Closed in Gangtok
|Indrajatra
|September 26, 2026
|Saturday
|Closed nationwide
|Fourth Saturday
|September 27, 2026
|Sunday
|Closed nationwide
|Weekly holiday
It is vital to keep in mind that the Saturday banking rule should not be confused with the RBI’s separate list of holidays for individual states and cities. While second and fourth Saturdays are standard bank holidays across India, other closures depend on the location and the occasion. Customers travelling to a branch should therefore verify the applicable centre-wise holiday before planning a visit.
As per the September 2026 holiday schedule, September 21, will witness closure in Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for regional observances. There are also other regional closures that follow during the week.
The crucial point today is that 19 September is not a scheduled second- or fourth-Saturday holiday. Still, a branch may nevertheless have a local closure, so customers needing urgent cash, cheque or other branch-related work should carefully check with their local branches.
Furthermore, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking remain available even when physical branches may be closed. Therefore, customers who only need routine digital transactions may not need to visit a branch.
For branch-based services, however, it is advisable to check the applicable RBI holiday schedule and the bank's local branch timings before travelling. These details can be verified on the RBI's official website.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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