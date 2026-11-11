Bank holiday today November 11 Wednesday: Branches closed in these 5 states — Full list and reasons behind no banking

Bank branches in 5 states across India will remain closed today, Wednesday, 11 November, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar.

The holiday will apply to all public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others. However, the holiday is not applicable across the country. Bank branches in other cities and states will operate as usual.

Where are banks closed today, 11 November? According to the RBI's regional office holiday calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank branches will remain closed in the following six cities on 11 November:

Gangtok

Imphal

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Shimla These closures will affect customers in five states: Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh. However, customers should verify the applicable holiday with their respective bank branches, as holidays may vary by location and banking requirements.

Why are banks closed today? The bank holiday on 11 November has been declared on account of multiple regional festivals and observances, including Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.

These celebrations are observed in different parts of the country and have regional and cultural significance.

Bhaidooj, also known as Bhratridwitiya, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this occasion, sisters apply a ceremonial tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their well-being and long life.

Ningol Chakkouba is an important festival in Manipur that celebrates the bond between married women, their brothers and their parental families. On this occasion, married women visit their parental homes for a family meal and celebrations.

Laxmi Puja is associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and is an important part of Diwali festivities. Chitragupt Jayanti is observed in honour of Lord Chitragupta, who is traditionally regarded as the record-keeper of people's deeds.

Which banking services will remain available today? Even when bank branches remain closed for regional holidays, customers can continue to access most routine banking services through digital channels.

Internet banking, mobile banking applications, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and ATM services generally remain available. Customers can use these facilities for fund transfers, bill payments, balance enquiries, and other routine financial transactions.

However, services requiring physical branch visits, such as certain cheque-related transactions, cash services, document submissions, and other in-person banking services, will not be available in the affected cities today. Customers can visit their bank branches once normal operations resume on 12 November.

Are banks closed tomorrow as well? According to the RBI's holiday calendar, no state is scheduled to observe a bank holiday on Thursday, 12 November. Bank branches across the country are therefore expected to resume normal operations after the regional and Diwali-related holidays.