Bank holiday today, October 13: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks closed on Saturday?

Banks across India are open today, October 13, 2026, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a bank holiday.
Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.
There are four Sundays this month, so banks will remain closed on 4, 11, 18, and 24 October. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 10th October (second Saturday) and 24 October (fourth Saturday).
Apart from the second Saturdays and Sundays, banks are scheduled to remain closed for several days in October during the festive season.
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.
Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. Check which services are available on bank holidays:
Online banking services: During bank holidays, online banking services remain available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
UPI: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work around the clock, whether banks are open or not. At times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance, during which the banks will notify you.
NEFT/RTGS transfer: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
Credit, debit card: In addition to those options, credit, debit, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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