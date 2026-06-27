Bank holiday today: Are bank operations across India closed on 27 June for fourth Saturday off? Check RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks in multiple will be closed today, on Saturday, 27 June, for the fourth Saturday weekend off.

According to to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, bank operations will remain shut across all cities and towns in India today.

Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please ask your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Saturdays, Sundays listed as holidays in June Under the RBI's official guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services. However, online services remain operational.

There is a total of four Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 7, 14, 21 and 28 June. In addition to all the Sundays, banks will be closed on 13 June (second Saturday) and 27 June (fourth Saturday).

This is a long weekend holiday This is also a long weekend holiday for banks in many states, which started on Thursday 25 June being a holiday for Muharram in Vijayawada.

On Friday, 26 June banks were closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar for Muharram.

Today they are shut pan-India for fourth Saturday, and tomorrow, 28 June, is also a holiday across the country for Sunday.

Further, banks in Shimla will also be shut on Monday, 29 June to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti; and in Aizawl on Tuesday, 30 June to celebrate the regional public holiday known as Remna Ni.

Bank Holidays — June 2025 check list In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of all upcoming holidays in June 2026:

28 June: Banks closed for Sunday weekend off.

29 June: Banks will be shut in Shimla to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

30 June: Banks are closed in Aizawl to celebrate the regional public holiday known as Remna Ni.

Bank timings Working Days: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Bank holiday: Here's what customers can do During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.