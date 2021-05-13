On account of Id-Ul-Fitr, banks will remain closed in most parts of the country today (13 May) and 14 May as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI( holiday calendar. Bank holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state.

Bank Holiday today, tomorrow

13 May: RaBank(Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

!4 May: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Licknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla

Apart from these the other bank holidays in May are

16 May: Sunday

22 May: Fourth Saturday

23 May : Sunday

26 May: Buddha Pournima

30 May: Sunday

Trading at Indian indices (both BSE and NSE) will remain closed today on account of Ramadan. According to the official website of BSE, trading in equity, equity derivative and SLB Segment will remain closed today. Trading at commodities and currency derivative segment will also remain closed today for Id-Ul-Fitra celebrations, states the website.

