Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Bank Holiday today, tomorrow: List of cities in which banks will remain shut

Bank Holiday today, tomorrow: List of cities in which banks will remain shut

Premium
Bank holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act.
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Staff Writer

Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state

On account of Id-Ul-Fitr, banks will remain closed in most parts of the country today (13 May) and 14 May as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI( holiday calendar. Bank holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state.

On account of Id-Ul-Fitr, banks will remain closed in most parts of the country today (13 May) and 14 May as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI( holiday calendar. Bank holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state.

Bank Holiday today, tomorrow

TRENDING STORIES See All

Bank Holiday today, tomorrow

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

13 May: RaBank(Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

!4 May: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Licknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla

Apart from these the other bank holidays in May are

16 May: Sunday

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

22 May: Fourth Saturday

23 May : Sunday

26 May: Buddha Pournima

30 May: Sunday

Trading at Indian indices (both BSE and NSE) will remain closed today on account of Ramadan. According to the official website of BSE, trading in equity, equity derivative and SLB Segment will remain closed today. Trading at commodities and currency derivative segment will also remain closed today for Id-Ul-Fitra celebrations, states the website.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!