Banks in several parts of India will remain closed today, Tuesday, 24 November, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, the holiday is not applicable across the country.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, branches in 21 cities will remain closed today under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Banks in other cities will continue to operate as usual.
Meanwhile, stock market trading will also remain closed today, with both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) observing a trading holiday.
According to the RBI's November 2026 holiday calendar, bank branches in the following cities/ states will remain closed on 24 November:
This means that branches of all public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will remain closed in these 21 cities.
However, the bank holiday will not affect most routine digital banking services. Customers can continue to access their accounts through mobile banking and internet banking, transfer money using UPI, NEFT and IMPS, check account balances, download statements and make bill payments.
The RBI has listed the 24 November holiday as Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima.
Bank branches in cities not covered by the 24 November holiday will continue to operate as usual, with regular banking services available to customers. These include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.
Customers should check with their respective bank branches for any local operational changes.
Disclaimer: This information is based on the RBI's regional bank holiday calendar and is provided for informational purposes only.