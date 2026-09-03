Bank holiday tomorrow, 4 September: Will SBI, HDFC Bank and others remain closed for Janmashtami?

Banks across several cities will remain closed tomorrow for Janmashtami. The cities where the banks will be closed are Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla.
The bank holidays vary from city to city, meaning a holiday applicable in one location may not apply in another. Customers planning a visit to a bank branch should therefore check the RBI holiday list for their city before heading out.
According to the RBI calendar, banks will observe holidays on the following dates in September:
September 4: Janmashtami (Vaishnava)/Krishna Jayanthi — applicable in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla.
September 11: Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation — Jaipur.
September 12: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati.
September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja and other regional observances — Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada.
September 15: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (second day) — Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji.
September 21: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi — Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram.
September 22: Karma Puja — Ranchi.
September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji — Jammu and Srinagar.
September 25: Indrajatra — Gangtok.
Apart from the festival and regional holidays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, according to the RBI.
In September 2026, these fall on September 12 and September 26.
On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work around the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though at times it may be down due to scheduled maintenance, during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
In addition to those options, credit, debit, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open
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