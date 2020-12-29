Bank holidays 2021: Full list of bank holidays in January

Bank holidays 2021: Full list of bank holidays in January2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 08:09 AM IST
- Banks will remain closed on 1 January in some cities
- Here is a complete list of bank holidays in January
Banks would remain closed for 16 days in January 2021. These include the four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturday. Banks would also remain closed on Republic Day i.e January 26 which is the only national holiday for the month of January.
To celebrate the New Year 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared bank holiday in Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong. Besides these places, the banks will remain open across all other major cities of India on 1 January 2021.
Aizawl will get another holiday on 2 January for New Year celebrations. Banks will remain closed in Kolkata on Swami Vivekananda's birthday on 12 January.
To mark the festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok and Hyderabad. In Chennai, banks will remain closed for three days from January 15-17 on account of various holidays. Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad on 15 January for the celebration of Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja.
January 20 is the birthday of Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday and banks will remain closed in Chandigarh.
On 25 January 2021, only Imphal will observe a bank holiday due to Imoinu Iratpa.
Here is the list of national bank holidays in January 2021.
1 January 2021- New Year's Day
2 January 2021 -New Year’s Celebration
3 January 2021- Sunday
9 January 2021- Second Saturday
10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
12 January 2021 - Birthday of Swami Vivekananda
14 January 2021 - Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti
15 January 2021 - Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja
16 January 2021 - Uzhavar Thirunal
17 January 2021- Sunday
20 January 2021 - Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday
23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday, Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
24 January 2021- Sunday
25 January 2021-Imoinu Iratpa
26 January 2021- Republic Day
31 January 2021- Sunday
RBI notes that for the year 2021, banks would remain closed for more than 40 days through the year. While the bank branches would remain closed on these dates, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as normal.
