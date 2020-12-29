Bank holidays 2021: Full list of bank holidays in January

To mark the festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok and Hyderabad. In Chennai, banks will remain closed for three days from January 15-17 on account of various holidays. Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad on 15 January for the celebration of Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja.