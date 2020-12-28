Bank holidays 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed

Banks will remain closed for more than 40 days, according to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank holidays in India, depend on the state one is residing.There are various types of holidays that are declared in india. There are the restricted holidays and also the gazetted holidays. The gazetted or the public are applicable throughout the country. These include Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from these there are important religious and festival holidays including Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eidh, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi, Budh Purnima etc.