Bank holidays 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed

Here is the complete list of the major bank holidays in 2021

Banks will remain closed for more than 40 days, according to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank holidays in India, depend on the state one is residing.There are various types of holidays that are declared in india. There are the restricted holidays and also the gazetted holidays. The gazetted or the public are applicable throughout the country. These include Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from these there are important religious and festival holidays including Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eidh, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi, Budh Purnima etc.

Bank holidays in January 2021

26 January (Tuesday) - Republic Day

Bank holidays in March 2021

11 March (Thursday) - Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri

29 March (Monday)- Holi

Bank holidays in April 2021

1 April (Thursday) - Closing accounts

2 April (Friday) - Good Friday

14 April (Wednesday) - Ambedkar Jayanti

25 April (Sunday)- Mahavir Jayanti

Bank holidays in May 2021

13 May (Thursday) - Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar

Bank holidays in July 2021

20 July (Tuesday) - Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha

Bank holidays in August 2021

15 August (Sunday) - Independence Day

19 August (Thursday) - Muharram/Ashura

30 August (Monday) - Janmashtami

Bank holidays in September 2021

10 September (Friday) - Ganesh Chaturthi

Bank holidays in October 2021

2 October (Saturday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

15 October (Friday) - Dussehra

Bank holidays in November 2021

4 November (Thursday) - Diwali

19 November (Friday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti

Bank holidays in December 2021

25 December (Saturday) - Christmas