Bank holidays 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed

Bank holidays 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Here is the complete list of the major bank holidays in 2021
Banks will remain closed for more than 40 days, according to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank holidays in India, depend on the state one is residing.There are various types of holidays that are declared in india. There are the restricted holidays and also the gazetted holidays. The gazetted or the public are applicable throughout the country. These include Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from these there are important religious and festival holidays including Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eidh, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi, Budh Purnima etc.
Banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of all months. Here is the complete list of the major bank holidays in 2021.
Bank holidays in January 2021
26 January (Tuesday) - Republic Day
Bank holidays in March 2021
11 March (Thursday) - Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri
29 March (Monday)- Holi
Bank holidays in April 2021
1 April (Thursday) - Closing accounts
2 April (Friday) - Good Friday
14 April (Wednesday) - Ambedkar Jayanti
25 April (Sunday)- Mahavir Jayanti
Bank holidays in May 2021
13 May (Thursday) - Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar
Bank holidays in July 2021
20 July (Tuesday) - Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha
Bank holidays in August 2021
15 August (Sunday) - Independence Day
19 August (Thursday) - Muharram/Ashura
30 August (Monday) - Janmashtami
Bank holidays in September 2021
10 September (Friday) - Ganesh Chaturthi
Bank holidays in October 2021
2 October (Saturday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
15 October (Friday) - Dussehra
Bank holidays in November 2021
4 November (Thursday) - Diwali
19 November (Friday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti
Bank holidays in December 2021
25 December (Saturday) - Christmas
