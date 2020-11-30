Bank holidays December 2020: Check full list here

Bank holidays December 2020: We all look forward to holidays and especially when it's the year-end time. December is the last month of the year, and working professionals look forward to Christmas and New Year as it's that time of the year when they want to utilise all their outstanding leaves. Christmas is the notable public holiday in the month of December every year. Apart from Christmas, there are many state-specific regional holidays in December 2020. The second Saturday and the fourth Saturday are regular bank holidays in December 2020. While the second Saturday falls on the 12th of December, the fourth Saturday falls on the 26th of December.

All private and public sector banks in the country are closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Besides this, banks are closed on various national and regional holidays as well. The central government holidays are applicable to all banks, be it public or private. However, regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

So let's take a look at the list of holidays in the month of December.

List of bank holidays in December

December 1- Ordinary Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 1

December 3 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier

December 12- Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma

December 17 - Losoong/Namsoong

December 18 - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Losoong/Namsoong

December 19 - Goa Liberation Day

December 24 - Christmas Festival

December 25- Christmas

December 26- Christmas Festival

December 30 - U Kiang Nangbah

December 31 - Year’s Eve

