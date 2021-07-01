Banks will remain closed for a total of fifteen days in July on account of holidays. These include second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays apart from the nine festival-related holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions. So, if you have important bank-related work in July, this calendar will come in handy in planning.

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

RBI has placed the bank holidays under three categories

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe the holiday on July 12 on account of Rath Yatra. The banks will also remain shut on July 12 in Imphal on account of Kang (Rathajatra).

On July 13 and 14, banks in Sikkim will remain closed to observe Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi.

On July 16, banks in Uttarakhand will be closed on account of the Harela festival. On July 17, Agartala and Shillong banks will be closes because of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively.

The bank will remain shut in Sikkim on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu. On July 20, on account of Bakrid, banks will remain close in Jammu and Kochi. However, on July 21, except for Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, all banks will remain shut on account of Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha)/ (Eid-UI-Adha). In Agartala, the banks will be shut on July 31 because of Ker Puja.

Bank Holidays in July 2021:

4 July – Sunday

10 July – Second Saturday

11 July – Sunday

12 July -Monday (Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra)

13 July- Tuesday (Bhanu Jayanti)

14 July-Wednesday (Drukpa Tshechi)

16 July - Friday ( Harela)

17 July- Saturday(Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja)

18 July – Sunday

19 July-Monday (Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu)

20 July- Tuesday (Bakrid)

21 July- Wednesday - (Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha)

24 July – Fourth Saturday

25 July – Sunday

31 July- Saturday (Ker Puja)

