Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 25 2024 15:17:46
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,712.95 2.44%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 327.40 -1.70%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,198.25 2.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.55 -1.32%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 955.20 -0.32%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks will remain closed on these 12 days; check full list here
BackBack
MintGenie

Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks will remain closed on these 12 days; check full list here

Abeer Ray

A bank holiday refers to a day when banks are closed and most traditional banking services are not available. When organizing your banking tasks, it’s crucial to take into account both the national/regional holidays and regular closures.

Knowing the list of bank holidays can help you decide your financial goals beforehand. (AP)Premium
Knowing the list of bank holidays can help you decide your financial goals beforehand. (AP)

In July 2024, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 12 days due to a combination of national and regional holidays. Before visiting a bank during this period, it’s advisable to verify the exact holidays observed, as they may vary by location.

 

The RBI has designated the following dates as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: July 3, 6, 8, 9, 16, and 17. This implies that transactions involving checks and promissory notes may not be available on these days.

The following table shows the bank holidays in July 2024 in various states in India.

Date  

Day

Holiday

State

July 03, 2024

Wednesday

Beh Dienkhlam

 

Meghalaya

July 06, 2024

Saturday

MHIP Day

Mizoram

July 08, 2024

Monday

Kang (Rathajatra)

Manipur

July 09, 2024

Tuesday

Drukpa Tse-zi

Sikkim

July 16, 2024

Tuesday

Harela

Uttarakhand

July 17, 2024

Wednesday

Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day

All over India except Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Kerala, Nagaland, Goa

 

  • Behdienkhlam is a festival observed mainly by the Pnar community in Meghalaya, India. Held annually in July, it is a significant dance festival among the Jaintia people. The event serves as a prayer to ward off malevolent spirits and diseases, seeking blessings for a prosperous harvest.
  • MHIP stands for Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, which translates to “uniting Mizo women," and it is the largest women's organization in Mizoram, not Manipur. This day, celebrated on July 6th in Mizoram, marks the organization's founding anniversary.
  • Kang, also known as Kang Chingba, is a lively festival celebrated in Manipur, a northeastern state of India. It mirrors the Ratha Yatra festival of Puri, Odisha, in the Manipuri tradition.
  • Drukpa Tse-zi, also referred to as Drukpa Teshi, holds great importance as a festival celebrated by the Buddhist community in Sikkim, a northeastern state of India. The festival commemorates the auspicious occasion when Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon, known as "Setting the Wheel of Dharma in Motion," to his initial five disciples at Sarnath, India. This sermon introduced the Four Noble Truths, which form the cornerstone of Buddhist teachings.
  • The Harela festival in Uttarakhand is a lively celebration that heralds the onset of the monsoon and the start of a new agricultural cycle. Translating to "day of green" in Hindi, Harela underscores the significance of greenery, environmental conservation, and a prosperous harvest. It is predominantly observed in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, while variations like Mol-Sankranti or Rai-Sagarant are celebrated in the Garhwal region.
  • Muharram/Ashura occurs on the 10th day of the first month (Muharram) in the Islamic calendar. It is a solemn occasion for Muslims globally, honoring the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Shia Muslims mark this day with mourning processions (tazias) and rituals that symbolize sacrifice and fortitude.
  • U Tirot Sing Day in Meghalaya commemorates the courage and resistance of U Tirot Sing, a revered freedom fighter who fiercely opposed British colonial rule in the region during the 18th and early 19th centuries. Though not a national holiday, Meghalaya observes this day with tributes and cultural events to honor his legacy and significant contributions to the struggle for independence.

Apart from the national and regional holidays mandated by the RBI, banks in India are also closed on:

  • Sundays: This is customary in many countries. There are four Sundays in July occurring on July 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th.
  • Second and fourth Saturdays: This closure pattern recurs throughout the year, with exceptions in December and January when there may be only one or no closures on the second or fourth Saturday due to holiday season business requirements. The second and fourth Saturdays occur on July 13th and 27th.

     

RBI Oversight

The determination of bank holidays in India is overseen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays can be classified into various categories, such as

  • Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, these holidays relate to regulations governing negotiable instruments such as checks and promissory notes. On these days, specific banking transactions involving these instruments may be unavailable.
  • Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays refer to days when banks are closed for RTGS transactions. RTGS is a system used for instant money transfers between banks.
  • Account closing days at banks refer to specific days set aside by each bank for internal operations, such as account reconciliation or annual closings.

    Understanding these routine closures, along with the scheduled holidays for July, will assist you in efficiently planning your banking activities in India.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue