Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks will remain closed on these 12 days; check full list here
A bank holiday refers to a day when banks are closed and most traditional banking services are not available. When organizing your banking tasks, it’s crucial to take into account both the national/regional holidays and regular closures.
In July 2024, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 12 days due to a combination of national and regional holidays. Before visiting a bank during this period, it’s advisable to verify the exact holidays observed, as they may vary by location.