A bank holiday refers to a day when banks are closed and most traditional banking services are not available. When organizing your banking tasks, it’s crucial to take into account both the national/regional holidays and regular closures.

In July 2024, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 12 days due to a combination of national and regional holidays. Before visiting a bank during this period, it's advisable to verify the exact holidays observed, as they may vary by location.

The RBI has designated the following dates as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: July 3, 6, 8, 9, 16, and 17. This implies that transactions involving checks and promissory notes may not be available on these days.

The following table shows the bank holidays in July 2024 in various states in India.

Date Day Holiday State July 03, 2024 Wednesday Beh Dienkhlam Meghalaya July 06, 2024 Saturday MHIP Day Mizoram July 08, 2024 Monday Kang (Rathajatra) Manipur July 09, 2024 Tuesday Drukpa Tse-zi Sikkim July 16, 2024 Tuesday Harela Uttarakhand July 17, 2024 Wednesday Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day All over India except Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Kerala, Nagaland, Goa

Behdienkhlam is a festival observed mainly by the Pnar community in Meghalaya, India. Held annually in July, it is a significant dance festival among the Jaintia people. The event serves as a prayer to ward off malevolent spirits and diseases, seeking blessings for a prosperous harvest.

MHIP stands for Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, which translates to “uniting Mizo women," and it is the largest women's organization in Mizoram, not Manipur. This day, celebrated on July 6th in Mizoram, marks the organization's founding anniversary.

Kang, also known as Kang Chingba, is a lively festival celebrated in Manipur, a northeastern state of India. It mirrors the Ratha Yatra festival of Puri, Odisha, in the Manipuri tradition.

Drukpa Tse-zi, also referred to as Drukpa Teshi, holds great importance as a festival celebrated by the Buddhist community in Sikkim, a northeastern state of India. The festival commemorates the auspicious occasion when Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon, known as "Setting the Wheel of Dharma in Motion," to his initial five disciples at Sarnath, India. This sermon introduced the Four Noble Truths, which form the cornerstone of Buddhist teachings.

The Harela festival in Uttarakhand is a lively celebration that heralds the onset of the monsoon and the start of a new agricultural cycle. Translating to "day of green" in Hindi, Harela underscores the significance of greenery, environmental conservation, and a prosperous harvest. It is predominantly observed in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, while variations like Mol-Sankranti or Rai-Sagarant are celebrated in the Garhwal region.

Muharram/Ashura occurs on the 10th day of the first month (Muharram) in the Islamic calendar. It is a solemn occasion for Muslims globally, honoring the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Shia Muslims mark this day with mourning processions (tazias) and rituals that symbolize sacrifice and fortitude.

U Tirot Sing Day in Meghalaya commemorates the courage and resistance of U Tirot Sing, a revered freedom fighter who fiercely opposed British colonial rule in the region during the 18th and early 19th centuries. Though not a national holiday, Meghalaya observes this day with tributes and cultural events to honor his legacy and significant contributions to the struggle for independence. Apart from the national and regional holidays mandated by the RBI, banks in India are also closed on:

Sundays : This is customary in many countries. There are four Sundays in July occurring on July 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th.

: This is customary in many countries. There are four Sundays in July occurring on July 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th. Second and fourth Saturdays: This closure pattern recurs throughout the year, with exceptions in December and January when there may be only one or no closures on the second or fourth Saturday due to holiday season business requirements. The second and fourth Saturdays occur on July 13th and 27th.

RBI Oversight The determination of bank holidays in India is overseen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays can be classified into various categories, such as

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, these holidays relate to regulations governing negotiable instruments such as checks and promissory notes. On these days, specific banking transactions involving these instruments may be unavailable.

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays refer to days when banks are closed for RTGS transactions. RTGS is a system used for instant money transfers between banks.

Account closing days at banks refer to specific days set aside by each bank for internal operations, such as account reconciliation or annual closings.Understanding these routine closures, along with the scheduled holidays for July, will assist you in efficiently planning your banking activities in India.

