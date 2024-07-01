Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks will remain closed on THESE 12 days; check list here

Banks will remain closed for 12 days in July on account of various regional and national holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated July 3, 6, 8, 9, 16, and 17 as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Here is the list of bank holidays in July to consider before planning your bank visit. Please note that holidays may vary by region across India.
|Date
|Day
|Reason for the Holiday
|Region
|July 3, 2024
|Wednesday
|Beh Dienkhlam
|Meghalaya
|July 6, 2024
|Saturday
|MHIP Day
|Mizoram
|July 8, 2024
|Monday
|Kang (Rathajatra)
|Manipur
|July 9, 2024
|Tuesday
|Drukpa Tshe-zi
|Sikkim
|July 16, 2024
|Tuesday
|Harela
|Uttarakhand
|July 17, 2024
|Wednesday
|Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day
|All over India except Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Kerala, Nagaland and Goa.
In addition to the national and regional holidays mandated by the RBI in July, banks in India will also be closed on the following days.
Banks are closed on Sundays. The four Sundays in July are July 7, 14, 21, and 28.
Banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month except January and December. The second and fourth Saturdays fall on July 13 and 27.