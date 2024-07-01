Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks will remain closed on THESE 12 days; check list here

Banks will remain closed for 12 days in July on account of various regional and national holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated July 3, 6, 8, 9, 16, and 17 as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Here is the list of bank holidays in July to consider before planning your bank visit. Please note that holidays may vary by region across India.

Date Day Reason for the Holiday Region July 3, 2024 Wednesday Beh Dienkhlam Meghalaya July 6, 2024 Saturday MHIP Day Mizoram July 8, 2024 Monday Kang (Rathajatra) Manipur July 9, 2024 Tuesday Drukpa Tshe-zi Sikkim July 16, 2024 Tuesday Harela Uttarakhand July 17, 2024 Wednesday Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day All over India except Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Kerala, Nagaland and Goa.

July 3, 2024: BehDienkhlam is a festival celebrated by the Pnar community in Meghalaya. It is a dance festival of the Jaintia people. People seek blessings for a bumper harvest and to ward off evil spirits. It is held annually in the month of July.

July 6, 2024: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, or MHIP Day, is the celebration of Mizoram’s largest women's organisation. MHIP literally translates to ‘binding women together.’

July 8, 2024: Kang is the Rath Yatra of Manipur, celebrated for ten days in July. Lord Jagannath leaves his temple in a vehicle called “Kang” in Manipur, pulled by devotees in his honour.

July 9, 2024: Drukpa Tshe-zi is a Buddhist festival celebrated in Sikkim. It celebrates Gautam Buddha’s first sermon, known as “setting the wheel of Dharma in motion.” This sermon introduced the Four Noble Truths, which lay the foundation for the Buddhist faith.

July 16, 2024: Harela is a festival celebrated in Uttarakhand to mark the arrival of the monsoon and the beginning of the new agricultural season. It is mainly celebrated in the Kumaon region, while variations such as Mol-Sankranti or Rai-Sagarant are celebrated in the Garhwal region.

July 17, 2024: Muharram/Ashura is observed on the 10th day of the first month according to the Islamic calendar. It is a solemn occasion for Muslims to honour the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Shia Muslims mark this day with mourning processions (tazias) and rituals that symbolise sacrifice.

July 17, 2024: U Tirot Sing Day is celebrated in Meghalaya to recognise the courage and resistance of U Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter who opposed British colonial rule in the region. In addition to the national and regional holidays mandated by the RBI in July, banks in India will also be closed on the following days.

Banks are closed on Sundays. The four Sundays in July are July 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month except January and December. The second and fourth Saturdays fall on July 13 and 27.

