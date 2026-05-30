Bank holidays in June 2026: SBI, HDFC, and other lenders to remain shut for up to 11 days — Check RBI calendar

Banks across India will remain closed for several days in June due to national, regional, and religious holidays. Customers planning branch visits to SBI, HDFC Bank and other lenders should check the holiday schedule in advance, as banking operations at public and private sector branches will be suspended on days mentioned in the RBI's holiday calendar.

While some bank holidays are specific to certain states or regions, branches across the country remain closed on gazetted national holidays. Customers can continue to access digital banking services during holiday, though in-person banking transactions at branches will not be available.

RBI 2026 holiday calendar for June In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of holidays in June 2026:

15 June: Banks are closed in Aizawl to commemorate the founding of the Young Mizo Association (YMA). Banks will also be closed in Bhubaneswar on this day due to the occasion of Raja Sankranti.

Banks are closed in Aizawl to commemorate the founding of the Young Mizo Association (YMA). Banks will also be closed in Bhubaneswar on this day due to the occasion of Raja Sankranti. 25 June: Banks will be closed in Vijayawada to observe Moharrum.

Banks will be closed in Vijayawada to observe Moharrum. 26 June: Bank operations will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur Kolkata. Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, to observe Muharrum.

Bank operations will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur Kolkata. Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, to observe Muharrum. 29 June: Banks will be shut in Shimla to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

Banks will be shut in Shimla to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti. 30 June: Banks are closed in Aizawl to celebrate the regional public holiday known as Remna Ni. Bank timings Working Days: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturdays and Sundays listed as holidays Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.

There are a total of four Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 7, 14, 21 and 28 June. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 13 June (second Saturday) and 27 June (fourth Saturday).

Online banking remains operational during holidays During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

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Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.