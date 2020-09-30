Bank holidays in October 2020: Check full list here

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in April 2020 due to various bank holidays. These include the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and Sundays too. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline, banks remain shut on all public holidays. However, there are several religious festivals which may or may not be bank holidays depending on which state you live in. Regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

As per RBI website, bank holidays in October 2020 includes various festivals like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Mahashaptami, Dussehra, Eid-e-Milad etc. During bank holidays, ATMs may also not disburse cash.

Check out the list of bank holidays for the month of October 2020

October 2 Friday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

October 4 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 8 Thursday - Chellum regional holiday (Regional)

October 10 Saturday -Second Saturday (All States)

October 11 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 17 Saturday - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 18 Sunday- Public Holiday (All States)

October 23 Friday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 24 Saturday - Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 25 Sunday - Public Holiday (All States)

October 26 Monday - Vijaya Dashami (Many States)

October 29 Thursday- Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday (Regional)

October 30 Friday - Eid-e-Milad (Many states)

October 31 Saturday - Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday (Regional)

