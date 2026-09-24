Bank holidays in October 2026: SBI, HDFC, and other lenders to remain shut for up to 11 days — Check RBI calendar

Banks across India will remain closed for several days in October due to national, regional, and religious holidays. This includes all scheduled and non-scheduled banks. According to RBI's holiday calendar, while several of these holidays are limited to specific states or regions, there are some national-level holidays too.
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of holidays in October 2026:
October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Banks across the country will remain closed on October 2 to the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
October 10 Mahalaya Amavasye
Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Kolkata on October 10 due to Mahalaya Amavasye
October 17 Maha Saptami
On October 17, banks will remain closed in Agartala.
October 19 Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami
On October 19, banks across Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong will remain closed.
October 20 Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Aaso sud-10)/Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja
Banks across most cities except Gangtok and Imphal will remain closed on October 20.
October 21 Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)
Banks will be closed across Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.
October 22 Durga Puja (Dasain)
Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on October 22.
October 23 Durga Puja (Dasain)
Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on October 23.
October 26 Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
Banks in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed.
October 29 Karva Chauth
Banks in Shimla will remain closed on October 29.
October 31 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday
Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed on October 31.
Apart from this, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays.
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