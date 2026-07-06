Bank holidays in July: SBI, HDFC, ICICI to be closed for 12 days this month; Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays in July 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 12 holidays this month, which applies to all public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and others.
Notably, the central bank's official holiday calendar for July 2026 lists 12 days of holidays across states, on occasion of various national, regional, and religious holidays and including the weekend leaves for second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays.
Further, holidays differ across states and union territories (UTs) due to local needs, and it is thus advisable to confirm the holiday schedule or list with your local bank branch. Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days. Here's the full list of holidays in July 2026:
The central bank mandates all scheduled and non-scheduled banks to observe closure on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in a month. It means that customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days.
Please note that unless a specific or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
Notably, essential banking services will remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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