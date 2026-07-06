Bank holidays in July: SBI, HDFC, ICICI to be closed for 12 days this month; Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays in July 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 12 holidays this month, which applies to all public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and others.

Notably, the central bank's official holiday calendar for July 2026 lists 12 days of holidays across states, on occasion of various national, regional, and religious holidays and including the weekend leaves for second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays.

Bank holidays in July 2026 — Check RBI calendar Further, holidays differ across states and union territories (UTs) due to local needs, and it is thus advisable to confirm the holiday schedule or list with your local bank branch. Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.

In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days. Here's the full list of holidays in July 2026:

July 5: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.

July 6: Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Mizoram for Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day.

July 9: Banks will be closed in Shillong, Meghalaya on occasion of Beh Deinkhlam.

July 11: Second Saturday holiday for all banks pan India.

July 12: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.

July 16: Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), and Imphal (Manipur) for Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) / Harela, respectively.

July 17: Banks will be closed in Shillong, Meghalaya to observe Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim to observe Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 19: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.

July 22: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Tripura to observe Kharchi Puja.

July 25: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks pan India.

July 26: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India. Weekend holidays: Second / Fourth Saturdays, Sundays The central bank mandates all scheduled and non-scheduled banks to observe closure on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in a month. It means that customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days.

Sunday holidays in July 2026: Four days on 5, 12, 19 and 26 July.

Second and fourth Saturday holiday in July 2026 on 11 July and 25 July, respectively. Please note that unless a specific or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Banks closed: Here's what you can and cannot do All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Notably, essential banking services will remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.