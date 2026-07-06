Bank holidays in July: SBI, HDFC, ICICI to be closed for 12 days this month; Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays in July: SBI, HDFC, ICICI to be closed for 12 days this month on occassion of MHIP Day, Rath Yatra, Harela, Kharchi Pooja and the weekend Saturday and Sunday leaves. You can check the full RBI calendar here…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Jul 2026, 09:52 PM IST
Bank holidays in July: SBI, HDFC, ICICI to be closed for 12 days this month on occassion of MHIP Day, Rath Yatra, Harela, Kharchi Pooja and the weekend Saturday and Sunday leaves.
Bank holidays in July: SBI, HDFC, ICICI to be closed for 12 days this month on occassion of MHIP Day, Rath Yatra, Harela, Kharchi Pooja and the weekend Saturday and Sunday leaves. (Photo by Indranil Bhoumik / Mint / File Photo)

Bank holidays in July 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 12 holidays this month, which applies to all public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and others.

Notably, the central bank's official holiday calendar for July 2026 lists 12 days of holidays across states, on occasion of various national, regional, and religious holidays and including the weekend leaves for second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays.

Also Read | Management consultant shares strategy for young investors ‘to beat inflation’

Bank holidays in July 2026 — Check RBI calendar

Further, holidays differ across states and union territories (UTs) due to local needs, and it is thus advisable to confirm the holiday schedule or list with your local bank branch. Being informed ahead of time will allow you to be prepared in case of emergencies or long weekends.

In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days. Here's the full list of holidays in July 2026:

  • July 5: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.
  • July 6: Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Mizoram for Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day.
  • July 9: Banks will be closed in Shillong, Meghalaya on occasion of Beh Deinkhlam.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI and others to be closed four days
  • July 11: Second Saturday holiday for all banks pan India.
  • July 12: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.
  • July 16: Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), and Imphal (Manipur) for Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) / Harela, respectively.
  • July 17: Banks will be closed in Shillong, Meghalaya to observe Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh.
  • July 18: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim to observe Drukpa Tshe-zi.
  • July 19: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.
  • July 22: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Tripura to observe Kharchi Puja.

Also Read | ITR: What is assisted filing, who is eligible, and other top FAQs answered
  • July 25: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks pan India.
  • July 26: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.

Weekend holidays: Second / Fourth Saturdays, Sundays

The central bank mandates all scheduled and non-scheduled banks to observe closure on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in a month. It means that customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days.

  • Sunday holidays in July 2026: Four days on 5, 12, 19 and 26 July.
  • Second and fourth Saturday holiday in July 2026 on 11 July and 25 July, respectively.

Please note that unless a specific or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Also Read | DA merger: What Finance Ministry said about salary structure, Dearness Allowance

Banks closed: Here's what you can and cannot do

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Notably, essential banking services will remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: All we know about meets in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Mumbai

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

MoneyBanking
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBank holidays in July: SBI, HDFC, ICICI to be closed for 12 days this month; Check full RBI calendar here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.