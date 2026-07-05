Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI and others will be closed on four days between 6 and 12 July; check here

Bank holidays next week: A number of public and private and sector banks in India will remain closed for around four days in the upcoming week between 6 and 12 July 2026, including regional holidays and the weekend offs.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of 12 days in July on occasion of various national, regional, and religious holidays, and including the weekends off for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays during the month.
Notably, while some bank holidays are specific to certain states or regions, branches across all public and private and sector banks in the country are mandated to shut operations on Gazetted national holidays.
If you have pending or urgent bank work at various branches of the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others, in the upcoming week, from 6 to 12 July, take note of the following holidays:
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of holidays in July 2026:
The central bank mandates all scheduled and non-scheduled banks to observe closure on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in a month. It means that customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days.
Check weekend holidays in July 2026 below:
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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