Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI and others will be closed on four days between 6 and 12 July; check here

Bank holidays next week: A number of public and private and sector banks in India will remain closed for around four days in the upcoming week between 6 and 12 July 2026, including regional holidays and the weekend offs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of 12 days in July on occasion of various national, regional, and religious holidays, and including the weekends off for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays during the month.

Notably, while some bank holidays are specific to certain states or regions, branches across all public and private and sector banks in the country are mandated to shut operations on Gazetted national holidays.

What are the bank holidays next week? If you have pending or urgent bank work at various branches of the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others, in the upcoming week, from 6 to 12 July, take note of the following holidays:

July 6: Banks will be closed in Aizwal, Mizoram for Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day.

July 9: Banks will be closed in Shillong, Meghalaya on occasion of Beh Deinkhlam.

July 11: Second Saturday holiday for all banks pan India.

July 12: Sunday weekend holiday for all banks pan India.

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RBI July 2026 holiday calendar — Check dates here In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of holidays in July 2026:

July 6: Banks will be closed in Aizwal, Mizoram for Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day.

July 9: Banks will be closed in Shillong, Meghalaya on occassion of Beh Deinkhlam.

July 16: Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), and Imphal (Manipur) for Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) / Harela, respectively.

July 17: Banks will be closed in Shillong, Meghalaya to observe Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim to observe Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Tripura to observe Kharchi Puja.

Weekend offs for banks: Second and Fourth Saturdays, Sundays The central bank mandates all scheduled and non-scheduled banks to observe closure on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in a month. It means that customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days.

Check weekend holidays in July 2026 below:

Sunday holidays in July 2026: Four days — 5, 12, 19 and 26 July.

Second Saturday holiday in July 2026: 11 July.

Fourth Saturday holiday in July 2026: 25 July. Online banking remains operational during holidays Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.