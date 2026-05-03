Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, others closed on these days between 4 and 10 May; check RBI calendar

Bank holidays next week: Private and public sector banks in several parts of India will remain closed for two days in the upcoming week between 4 and 10 May, 2026, which include the regular Sunday weekend holiday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of six holidays in this month for all lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others. This include the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Bank holidays can vary from state to state, depending on regional and local observances. Therefore, it is best for users to check RBI's holiday list or with their local bank branch for the approved holiday schedule, in order to be prepared for emergencies or long holiday periods.
Since banking is one of the most important services that people rely on, staying updated on bank holidays in India helps avoid delays in completing important branch work. Here's a list of holidays in the upcoming week:
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Rabindra Jayanti or Poncheeshe Boishakh in Kolkata, falls on May 7. However this year, the day marking his birth anniversary will be celebrated on May 9.
Tagore is one of India's most celebrated poets, writers and cultural icons. He was born on this day in Kolkata (previously known as Calcutta) in 1861. This special day honours his contributions towards Indian literature, music and culture.
Since bank holidays in India vary by state and are determined based on local festivals and observances, closures may not be uniform across the country. They depend on regional holidays as well as national holidays.
As per guidelines set by the RBI, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks shut operations pan-India on gazetted public holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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