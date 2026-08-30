Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB closed for upto 2 days between 31 Aug - 6 Sep; RBI holiday calendar here

Bank holidays this week: Since 30 August is a Sunday, public and private sector banks across India, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI and PNB will remain closed today. Hence, physical in branch banking services at all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain suspended today on account of weekend holiday. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks remain closed on all Sundays of the month, besides closure on second and fourth Saturday of every month.

Bank branches will reopen tomorrow, Monday, 31 August 2026, during regular business hours. RBI's holiday calendar shows that there is one regional bank holiday this week between 31 August and 6 September. This implies that physical bank branches will remain closed for upto 2 days this week but will operate as usual on normal business days. In the coming weekend, banks will open on Saturday as 5 September is first Saturday of the month.

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Check RBI's holiday calendar here

View full Image View full Image Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

Bank holidays this week In this week, banks will remain open for 5 to 6 days.

4 September, Friday - On the occasion of Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi festival, banks will remain closed in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

6 September, Sunday – Weekend off

Bank holidays next week Banks will remain closed for upto 3 days in the next week between 7 and 13 September. Customers should note that not every holiday applies nationwide as RBI’s holiday calendar mentions specific holiday dates in according with regional offices and cities.

11 September, Friday: On account of elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, banks will remain closed across the city.

12 September, Saturday : Due to second Saturday weekend off and on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, banks will remain closed throughout India, including Guwahati.

13 September, Sunday – Weekend off

Bank timings Bank timings differ from branch to branch and across private and public sector banks but most of these financial institutions commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM on all working days.