Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB closed for upto 3 days between 7 - 13 Sep; check RBI holiday calendar

Bank holidays this week: Since 6 September is a Sunday, all public and private sector banks across India, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI and PNB will remain closed today. Hence, physical in branch banking services at all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will be unavailable today. Banking operations will remain suspended today for public transactions on account of weekend holiday.

Bank branches will reopen tomorrow, Monday, 7 September 2026, during regular working hours. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, all bank branches remain shut on all Sundays of the month, in addition to weekend closure on second and fourth Saturday of every month. Other bank holidays arise on account of national, regional or religious holidays which differ from state to state.

Also Read | LIC gets RBI approval to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank

Check RBI's holiday calendar here

View full Image View full Image Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

RBI's holiday calendar shows that there are two regional bank holidays this week between 7 and 13 September. Moreover, Delhi LG has declared Friday, 11 September 2026 as government holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit. Besides this, bank will remain closed on 12 and 13 September for the weekend. In the coming weekend, banks will be closed on Saturday as 12 September is second Saturday of the month. This implies that public dealing services will be available at physical bank branches for upto 4 or 5 days this week.

List of bank holidays this week Friday, 11 September 2026: Banks in Jaipur will remain closed due to scheduled Municipal Corporation Elections. Since Delhi LG order is applicable to Central Government offices located in Delhi, it is likely that public sector banks across Delhi will remain closed as the national capital prepares to host BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit from 11 to 13 September at Bharat Mandapam.

Saturday, 12 September 2026: Due to second Saturday weekend off and on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, banks will remain closed throughout India, including Guwahati.

13 September, Sunday – Weekend off

Bank timings Bank timings differ from branch to branch and across private and public sector banks but most of these financial institutions commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM on all working days.