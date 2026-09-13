Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB closed on up to 4 days from 14–20 Sep; check city-wise RBI list

Customers planning to visit bank branches this week should check the holiday schedule before heading out. Banks will remain closed for four days between September 14 and September 20, 2026, although not all closures apply across the country.

The schedule covers branches of banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), with some holidays restricted to particular cities or regions.

Branch-based services such as cash deposits, cheque-related work and passbook updates will not be available at locations observing a holiday.

Digital banking services, however, will continue to be available. Customers can use internet and mobile banking, ATMs and UPI for transactions during branch closures.

Also Read | Who is Jimmy Tata? HDFC Bank names Chief Credit Officer as Executive Director

Bank holidays from September 14 to 20 Here is the date-wise list of bank holidays during the week:

September 14, Monday: Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada on account of Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika, according to the RBI holiday calendar.

September 15, Tuesday: Bank branches in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji will remain closed for Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day).

September 18, Friday: Banks in Shillong will remain closed for Unitarian Anniversary Day.

September 20, Sunday: Banks across India will remain closed for the regular weekly Sunday holiday. This means the four closures during the week are location-specific on September 14, 15 and 18, followed by the nationwide Sunday closure on September 20.

RBI determines bank holiday calendar Bank holidays in India are determined according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, which is published at the beginning of each year.

The holiday schedule varies across regions, as several closures are linked to local festivals and observances. Banks also remain closed on national holidays such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

The RBI classifies holidays under three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks' closing of accounts.

Customers should therefore check the holiday applicable to their specific city or branch before planning an in-person visit.

More bank holidays coming up in September Customers can also expect additional regional bank holidays later this month.

September 21, Monday: Banks will remain closed in Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva / Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.

September 22, Tuesday: Banks in Ranchi will remain closed for Karma Puja.

September 23, Wednesday: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 25, Friday: Banks in Gangtok will remain closed for Indrajatra. Bank strike on September 11 Banking operations, particularly at public sector banks, were affected on September 11 after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called a nationwide strike over demands including the immediate implementation of a five-day workweek and resolution of pending wage-related issues, PTI reported.

The UFBU is an umbrella body representing seven unions and accounts for 90% of officer and employee strength, according to the report.

Also Read | Anthropic CEO calls for global AI slowdown to prevent internet ‘swarm’ threat