Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB closed on up to 4 days from 14–20 Sep; check city-wise RBI list

Customers planning to visit bank branches this week should check the holiday schedule before heading out. Banks will remain closed for four days between September 14 and September 20, 2026, although not all closures apply across the country.
The schedule covers branches of banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), with some holidays restricted to particular cities or regions.
Branch-based services such as cash deposits, cheque-related work and passbook updates will not be available at locations observing a holiday.
Digital banking services, however, will continue to be available. Customers can use internet and mobile banking, ATMs and UPI for transactions during branch closures.
Here is the date-wise list of bank holidays during the week:
This means the four closures during the week are location-specific on September 14, 15 and 18, followed by the nationwide Sunday closure on September 20.
Bank holidays in India are determined according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, which is published at the beginning of each year.
The holiday schedule varies across regions, as several closures are linked to local festivals and observances. Banks also remain closed on national holidays such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
The RBI classifies holidays under three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks' closing of accounts.
Customers should therefore check the holiday applicable to their specific city or branch before planning an in-person visit.
Customers can also expect additional regional bank holidays later this month.
Banking operations, particularly at public sector banks, were affected on September 11 after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called a nationwide strike over demands including the immediate implementation of a five-day workweek and resolution of pending wage-related issues, PTI reported.
The UFBU is an umbrella body representing seven unions and accounts for 90% of officer and employee strength, according to the report.
The strike did not affect private sector banks, PTI reported. Most branches of public sector banks across the country were either fully or partially closed as employees and officers participated in the strike, the report added.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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