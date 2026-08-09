Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to remain closed for upto 2 days — Check RBI calendar here

Bank holidays this week: All public and private banks across India will remain closed today, since 9 August is a Sunday. Hence, physical in branch banking services at SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks will remain suspended today. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe weekend off on all Sundays of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.
As a part of weekend off, banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday of every month in addition to Sunday closure. Although customers cannot access in-branch services on bank holidays, but online services remain operational. Digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs operate round the clock so that customers can carry out essential online banking transactions without disruption.
Moreover, banking apps offer services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, irrespective of bank holidays. However, for any in-branch services, customers will have to wait till Monday.
This week banks will remain open for 4 to 5 days as explained below:
13 August, Thursday - Banks across Manipur will remain closed on account of Patriot Day which honours the courageous soldiers and leaders who sacrificed their lives during the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.
15 August, Saturday - Banks across India will remain closed on account of Independence Day which is a national holiday. It is one of the three mandatory national days when offices, banks, schools and businesses nationwide remain closed. On the same day, Parsi New Year called Shahenshahi, will be observed.
Check RBI's official bank holiday list for August
16 August, Sunday
22 August, 4th Saturday
23 August, Sunday
30 August, Sunday
19 August, Wednesday - Banks across Tripura will remain closed on account of birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.
25 August, Tuesday - Banks across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on account of Milad-Un-Nabi, first Onam and Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed).
26 August, Wednesday - Banks across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed. Id-E-Milad, Baravafat, Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Thiruvonam will be observed on this day.
28 August, Friday - Banks across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed due to Raksha Bandhan holiday.
On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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