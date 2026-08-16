Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to remain closed for upto 3 days — Bank holiday dates as per RBI calendar

Bank holidays this week: Banks across India will be open for 4 to 5 days this week but digital banking services are available 24/7 for customers irrespective of bank holidays. Check dates on bank holidays as per RBI calendar.

Fareha Naaz
Updated16 Aug 2026, 06:49 AM IST
Bank holidays this week: In-branch services will resume on Monday from 10 AM onwards.
Bank holidays this week: In-branch services will resume on Monday from 10 AM onwards.(AFP)

Bank holidays this week: All public and private banks across India will remain closed today, since 16 August is a Sunday. Hence, physical in branch banking services at all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain suspended today since SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks observe weekend off on all Sundays of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, there is just one regional bank holidays this week between 17 August and 23 August. Physical bank branches will operate on normal business days for mainly 4 to 5 days this week, with the usual closure only on 22 August and 23 August. This coming weekend, banks will remain closed for two days as 22 August is fourth Saturday. Besides Sunday off, in-branch physical banking services remain suspended on every second and fourth Saturday of every month.

Also Read | Bank holidays in August: SBI, HDFC, others to be closed for 14 days

Bank holidays in August

Check RBI's city-wise official bank holiday list for August

View full Image
Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar for August

Bank holidays this week

This week banks will remain open for 4 to 5 days as explained below:

  • 19 August, Wednesday - Banks across Tripura will remain closed on the occasion of birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.
  • 22 August, 4th Saturday
  • 23 August, Sunday

Check list of upcoming weekend offs this month

  • 30 August, Sunday

Also Read | Pregnancy breaks to 15% discount: Inside ICICI Pru's women-first insurance plan

Check list of upcoming bank holidays this month

25 August, Tuesday - Banks across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed due to Milad-Un-Nabi or Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) and first Onam celebration.

26 August, Wednesday - Banks across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed on account of Id-E-Milad, Baravafat or Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Thiruvonam.

28 August, Friday - Due to Raksha Bandhan celebration, banks across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed.

Bank timings

Banks begin with public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM on all working days.

Also Read | SBI leads in deposits and customer base, HDFC tops average deposits per customer

What's open and accessible even on bank holiday

On the days of bank holiday, customers will not be able to access in-branch services, but online facilities remain operational as banking apps offer services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Irrespective of bank holidays, digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs continue to operate normally so that customers can carry out essential online banking transactions without disruption.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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