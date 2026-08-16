Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to remain closed for upto 3 days — Bank holiday dates as per RBI calendar

Bank holidays this week: All public and private banks across India will remain closed today, since 16 August is a Sunday. Hence, physical in branch banking services at all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain suspended today since SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks observe weekend off on all Sundays of the month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, there is just one regional bank holidays this week between 17 August and 23 August. Physical bank branches will operate on normal business days for mainly 4 to 5 days this week, with the usual closure only on 22 August and 23 August. This coming weekend, banks will remain closed for two days as 22 August is fourth Saturday. Besides Sunday off, in-branch physical banking services remain suspended on every second and fourth Saturday of every month.
Check RBI's city-wise official bank holiday list for August
This week banks will remain open for 4 to 5 days as explained below:
25 August, Tuesday - Banks across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed due to Milad-Un-Nabi or Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) and first Onam celebration.
26 August, Wednesday - Banks across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed on account of Id-E-Milad, Baravafat or Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Thiruvonam.
28 August, Friday - Due to Raksha Bandhan celebration, banks across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed.
Banks begin with public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM on all working days.
On the days of bank holiday, customers will not be able to access in-branch services, but online facilities remain operational as banking apps offer services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Irrespective of bank holidays, digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs continue to operate normally so that customers can carry out essential online banking transactions without disruption.
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