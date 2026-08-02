Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to remain closed for upto 3 days — Check RBI calendar here

Bank holidays this week: All public and private banks across India will remain closed today, since 2 August is a Sunday which is a weekend holiday. All Sundays of the month are marked as holiday for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Hence, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks across the country will remain closed today.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banking operations and physical in-branch services at all banks remain suspended on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month. On the days of bank holiday, customers will not be able to access in-branch services, but regular online and ATM services remain active.

Customers can carry out essential online banking transactions without disruption even on bank holidays through digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services, NEFT and ATMs. Banking apps operate round the clock and offer services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, irrespective of bank holidays. However, for any in-branch services, customers will have to wait till Monday.

Are there any upcoming bank holidays this week? Yes, there are a few bank holidays in the upcoming week. According to RBI's holiday calendar, there are upto 3 holidays this week. For the week of 3 August to 9 August, bank branches will remain closed in a few states due to regional festivals besides weekend closures. Banks will be closed on the following days this week

4 August, Tuesday - Banks across Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed due to Ker Puja.

- Banks across Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed due to Ker Puja. 8 August, Saturday - Banks across Sikkim (Gangtok) will remain closed \on account of Tendong Roh Rum Faith festival which holds special significance for the Lepcha tribe. Since 8 August is second Saturday, this day will be a bank holiday nationwide.

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Weekend offs 9 August, Sunday - Regular weekend off is observed on all Sundays.

Bank holidays in August In addition to above mentioned bank holidays, there are several other non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” during which regional bank branches across states will remain closed. To get a clear picture, check RBI's official bank holiday list for August

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View full Image View full Image Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

13 August, Thursday - Banks across Manipur will remain closed on the occasion of Patriot Day which commemorates those people who lost their lives while fighting war against the British Empire in 1891.

15 August, Saturday - Banks across India will remain closed due to Independence Day celebrations which is a national holiday

19 August, Wednesday - Banks across Tripura will remain closed on account of birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

25 August, Tuesday - Banks across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on account of Milad-Un-Nabi, first Onam and Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed).

26 August, Wednesday - Banks will remain closed across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand on account of Id-E-Milad, Baravafat, Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Thiruvonam.

28 August, Friday - Banks will remain closed across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh on account of Raksha Bandhan festival.

Check list of upcoming weekend offs 16 August, Sunday

22 August, 4th Saturday

23 August, Sunday

30 August, Sunday

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