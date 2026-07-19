Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to remain closed for upto 3 days — RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks across India will remain closed for upto 3 days in this week. Since, 19 July is Sunday, all banks across the country will remain closed today, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, bank operations will remain suspended across all cities and towns in India today and for two more days in this week.

Despite the closure of bank branches on bank holidays, digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs, will continue to operate normally. Hence, customers can carry out essential online banking transactions without disruption.

RBI's calendar mandates closure of physical in-branch services at all scheduled and non-scheduled banks on all Sundays of the month, in addition to second and fourth Saturday weekend off every month. Hence, customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days, but online services remain operational.

RBI's official bank holiday list for July:

View full Image View full Image Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

List of upcoming holidays this week Given below is the upcoming weekend holiday this week.

Fourth Saturday: 25 July

As per the holiday schedule, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts" during which banks in several states remain closed.

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Check list of upcoming state-specific bank holidays in this week July 22 (Wednesday) – Kharchi Puja

On account of Kharchi Puja, banks across Tripura (Agartala) will remain closed.

What is Kharchi Puja? A major regional festival celebrated in northeastern India, Kharchi Puja is a prominent, centuries-old seven-day festival. Widely celebrated in Tripura, it is dedicated to the worship of the fourteen ancestral deities (Chaturdasha Devata) and Mother Earth. Preceded by weeklong festivities, it is observed on the eighth day of the bright moon (Shukla Ashtami) in the lunar month of Ashadha.

Check list of upcoming state-specific bank holidays in the next week Except for Sunday — 26 July — there are no state-specific bank holidays in the next week, for the period between 26 July and 1 August.

Bank timings On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.

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