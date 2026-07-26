Bank holidays this week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB remain open for all 6 days this week? — RBI calendar here

Bank holidays this week: All public and private banks across India will remain closed today since, 26 July is a Sunday. Hence, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks across the country will remain closed today. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banking operations and physical in-branch services at all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain suspended on all Sundays of the month.

Besides Sunday off, banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday of every month. On the days of weekend off, customers will not be able to access in-branch services, but online services remain operational. Digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs, will continue to operate normally so that customers can carry out essential online banking transactions without disruption.

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RBI's holiday schedule designates certain days as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts" during which regional bank branches across states remain closed.

Are there any upcoming bank holidays this week? No, there no upcoming bank holidays this week. Since upcoming Saturday will be first Saturday of the month — 1 August — all banks will operate normally and provide banking services throughout the week. Notably, there are no state specific holidays this week which implies that all banks across India will remain open for all 6 days in this week. To get a clear picture, check RBI's official bank holiday list for July.

RBI's official bank holiday list for July

View full Image View full Image RBI's holiday schedule for July

Bank holidays in August Check RBI's official bank holiday list for July August

View full Image View full Image RBI's holiday schedule for August

In the next month, banks across the country will remain closed on Independence Day – August 15 — which is a gazetted holiday besides regular weekend offs including the 2nd and 4th Saturdays and all Sundays. State-specific bank holidays will be observed during Raksha Bandhan, Onam and other regional festivals.

4 August, Tuesday - Banks across Tripura will remain closed on account of Ker Puja.

Banks across Tripura will remain closed on account of Ker Puja. 8 August, Saturday - Banks across Sikkim will remain closed due to Tendong Roh Rum Faith festival which holds special significance for the Lepcha tribe.

Banks across Sikkim will remain closed due to Tendong Roh Rum Faith festival which holds special significance for the Lepcha tribe. 13 August, Thursday - Banks across Manipur will remain closed on account of Patriot Day which commemorates those people who lost their lives while fighting war against the British Empire in 1891.

- Banks across Manipur will remain closed on account of Patriot Day which commemorates those people who lost their lives while fighting war against the British Empire in 1891. 15 August, Saturday - Banks across India will remain closed on account of Independence Day which is a national holiday

- Banks across India will remain closed on account of Independence Day which is a national holiday 19 August, Wednesday - Banks across Tripura will remain closed on account of birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

Banks across Tripura will remain closed on account of birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. 25 August, Tuesday - Banks across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on account of Milad-Un-Nabi, first Onam and Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed).

26 August, Wednesday - Banks across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed on account of Id-E-Milad, Baravafat, Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Thiruvonam.

- Banks across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed on account of Id-E-Milad, Baravafat, Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Thiruvonam. 28 August, Friday - Banks across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on account of Raksha Bandhan holiday. Check list of upcoming weekend offs 2 August, Sunday

8 August, 2nd Saturday

9 August, Sunday

16 August, Sunday

22 August, 4th Saturday

23 August, Sunday

30 August, Sunday Bank timings On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.