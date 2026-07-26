Bank holidays this week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB remain open for all 6 days this week? — RBI calendar here

Bank holidays this week: All public and private banks across India will remain closed today since, 26 July is a Sunday. Hence, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks across the country will remain closed today. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banking operations and physical in-branch services at all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain suspended on all Sundays of the month.
Besides Sunday off, banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday of every month. On the days of weekend off, customers will not be able to access in-branch services, but online services remain operational. Digital banking channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI services and ATMs, will continue to operate normally so that customers can carry out essential online banking transactions without disruption.
RBI's holiday schedule designates certain days as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts" during which regional bank branches across states remain closed.
No, there no upcoming bank holidays this week. Since upcoming Saturday will be first Saturday of the month — 1 August — all banks will operate normally and provide banking services throughout the week. Notably, there are no state specific holidays this week which implies that all banks across India will remain open for all 6 days in this week. To get a clear picture, check RBI's official bank holiday list for July.
In the next month, banks across the country will remain closed on Independence Day – August 15 — which is a gazetted holiday besides regular weekend offs including the 2nd and 4th Saturdays and all Sundays. State-specific bank holidays will be observed during Raksha Bandhan, Onam and other regional festivals.
On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.
Even on bank holidays, customers can carry out essential transactions and access several banking services such as UPI or use the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. Notably, banking apps offer services work round the clock irrespective of bank holidays. However, at times banking services may be suspended temporarily on account of scheduled maintenance activity but before any disruption the banks notify its customers in advance.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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