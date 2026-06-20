Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, 20 June for the weekend? Check RBI calendar here

Bank holidays today: All public and private sector banks in India are operating as usual today, on Saturday, 20 June, as it is a working day according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule.

While some customers could be confused since today is a Saturday, rules mandate that the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are weekend holidays for all banks.

Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please ask your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.

Upcoming Bank Holidays — June 2025 In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of all upcoming holidays in June 2026:

21 June: Banks closed for Sunday weekend off.

25 June: Banks will be closed in Vijayawada to observe Moharrum.

26 June: Bank operations will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur Kolkata. Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, to observe Muharrum.

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27 June: Banks closed for fourth Saturday weekend off.

28 June: Banks closed for Sunday weekend off.

29 June: Banks will be shut in Shimla to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

30 June: Banks are closed in Aizawl to celebrate the regional public holiday known as Remna Ni. Bank timings Working Days: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturdays, Sundays listed as holidays in June Under the RBI's official guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services. However, online services remain operational.

There is a total of four Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 7, 14, 21 and 28 June. In addition to all the Sundays, banks will be closed on 13 June (second Saturday) and 27 June (fourth Saturday).

What to do when banks are closed? During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.