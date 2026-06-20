Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, 20 June for the weekend? Check RBI calendar here

Bank holidays today: All public and private sector banks in India are operating as usual today, on Saturday, 20 June, as it is a working day according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule.
While some customers could be confused since today is a Saturday, rules mandate that the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in each month are weekend holidays for all banks.
Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please ask your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2025.
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of all upcoming holidays in June 2026:
Working Days: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Under the RBI's official guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services. However, online services remain operational.
There is a total of four Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 7, 14, 21 and 28 June. In addition to all the Sundays, banks will be closed on 13 June (second Saturday) and 27 June (fourth Saturday).
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.
Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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