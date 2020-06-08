Bank of America veteran's contrarian bet: India bond yields will keep falling

For Mehta, the 30-year bond veteran, going against the crowd and winning isn’t new. In October, he correctly predicted 10-year yields will fall below 6%, compared with a consensus forecast of 6.45%, by the end of the fiscal year this March. In early 2019, he forecasted the RBI would ease before the central bank slashed rates by 135 basis points; he got the call right in 2017, too.