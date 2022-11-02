Bank of Baroda (BoB) unveils special FD scheme, now offers up to 7.50% return

Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme

The interest rates for Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme have also been in effect from 1st November as per the official website of the bank. The scheme comes with two specific tenors of 444 days and 555 days. On callable deposits maturing in 444 days, BoB is now offering an interest rate of 5.75% to the general public and 6.25% for senior citizens whereas on callable deposits maturing in 555 Days will fetch a standard interest rate of 6.00% and 6.505 for senior citizens. On non-callable deposits maturing in 444 days, the bank is offering a standard rate of 6.00% and 6.50% for senior citizens whereas those maturing in 555 days will fetch an interest rate of 6.25% for the general public and 6.75% for senior citizens under the old Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme at Bank of Baroda.