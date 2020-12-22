Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Bank of Baroda, Dena, Vijaya Bank merger: How to get new ATM card, account number
FILE PHOTO: A customer withdraws money from a Bank of Baroda automated teller machine (ATM) in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Bank of Baroda, Dena, Vijaya Bank merger: How to get new ATM card, account number

2 min read . 12:43 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Bank of Baroda (BoB) has completed the integration of 1,770 erstwhile Dena Bank branches in December 2020
  • After the integration, the IFSC and MICR code of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank customers will change

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has completed the integration of 3,898 branches of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself. Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda with effect from 1 April 2019. The bank said all customers will now have access to a total of 8,248 domestic branches and 10,318 ATMs across the country.

The bank has answered some of customers' queries regarding the amalgamation on its website.

Will my account number change

Your account number will change on data Migration of your branch. Suitable communication regarding change in account number will be done before your branch migration. You can also get the information from our Contact Centre. You shall also receive a SMS on your registered mobile number with the bank.

Does my Customer Identification Number (CIF) change?

Yes, your Customer Identification number will change. All your accounts will be linked to the allotted customer number.

Will my branch change? What will be the name, address and code of my branch?

Your branch will become a Bank of Baroda Branch. All branch codes are changed. There may be changes in branch name and address in certain instances. Changes if any has already been intimated to you. However, the required information is also available in our bank website in the amalgamation tab.

Does my branch IFSC and MICR code change?

Yes, your IFSC and MICR code will change. You may however use the old IFSC and MICR codes until intimated by the Bank.

What happens to existing debit cards?

Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank customers can use their current debit cards till expiry, with the current PIN. But on first usage of the card at a BoB ATM, the account-holder will be prompted for change of PIN.

Digital services

All net banking services will now be available only on https://www.bobibanking.com. To avail mobile banking services, all account-holders will need to download and install Bank of Baroda's app called M-Connect Plus.

