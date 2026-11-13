Bank of Baroda hikes 555-day FD rates: How much will ₹1 lakh, ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh earn?

Bank of Baroda has raised its 555-day FD rates by 10 bps from 12 November 2026. General customers get up to 6.90%, and super seniors get up to 7.50%.

Shivam Shukla
Published13 Nov 2026, 11:49 AM IST
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Bank of Baroda has raised interest rates on its special 555-day Golden Goal fixed deposit scheme. General customers, senior citizens and super senior citizens can earn revised returns.
Bank of Baroda has raised interest rates on its special 555-day Golden Goal fixed deposit scheme. General customers, senior citizens and super senior citizens can earn revised returns.(The logo of Bank of Baroda is pictured outside its branch in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - S1BETDTGENAA)

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised interest rates on its special 555-day fixed deposit (FD) scheme by 10 basis points (bps), effective 12 November 2026. Under the BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme, resident super senior citizens investing in non-callable deposits can now earn up to 7.50% per annum.

General customers, including NRO and NRE account holders, will earn 6.85% on callable deposits and 6.90% on non-callable deposits. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.40%, and super senior citizens aged 80 and above can earn up to 7.50%.

Also Read | Your FD auto-renewed at a lower interest rate? Can you reverse it?

Bank of Baroda FD: How much will you earn on 1 lakh, 2 lakh and 5 lakh?

The revised rates apply to retail term deposits below 3 crore. For general customers, the callable FD rate has gone up from 6.75% to 6.85%.

Below is how the change could affect interest earnings for different deposit amounts over 555 days.

FD amount

Earlier interest (6.75%)

New interest (6.85%)

Additional earnings

1 lakh 10,714 10,880 166
2 lakh 21,428 21,759 331
5 lakh 53,570 54,399 829

Note: These are illustrative estimates based on quarterly compounding over 555 days. Actual returns may vary depending on the bank's calculation methodology, applicable deposit terms and other conditions. Refer to Bank of Baroda's official website for the latest interest rates, detailed terms and conditions, and maturity amount calculations.

How to book a Bank of Baroda FD?

Customers can open the special FD through the BoB World mobile banking app, internet banking or the nearest branch. New customers can also book an FD online on the bank’s website without first opening a savings account.

Before investing, check the latest rates, payout options, eligibility criteria and premature withdrawal conditions on the bank’s official website.

Also Read | Best FD interest rates: Check top 5 small finance, private and public banks

A 10 bps hike improves returns only marginally, so compare FD options and weigh your liquidity needs before locking in your money for 555 days.

Disclaimer: The interest calculations are illustrative estimates based on the stated FD rates and quarterly compounding over 555 days. Actual returns may vary depending on deposit terms, payout options and applicable taxes. Investors should check the latest rates and conditions with Bank of Baroda before booking an FD.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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