Bank of Baroda hikes FCNR rates by up to 1.45%. Check new interest rates here

One of the largest public sector bankers, the Bank of Baroda (BoB) has hiked interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-resident Deposits (FCNR). The rates are increased by 20 basis points to a maximum of up to 1.45% on various currencies under FCNR. These interest rates have come into effect from November 16 and will continue till December 15th. Furthermore, the rates will be applicable on fresh and existing FCNR deposits which are renewed on maturity.

