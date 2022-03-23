Bank of Baroda hikes fixed deposit rates. Latest FD interest rates

Bank of Baroda has revised interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from 22 March

Public sector lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 22 March. After this revision, Bank of Baroda's latest FD interest rates ranges from 2.80% to 5.55% for maturities between 7 days and 10 years. Bank of Baroda gives an interest rate of 2.80% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days. For maturity periods 46 days to 180 days and 181 days to 270 days, BoB gives an interest rate of 3.7%, 4.30% respectively. On FDs maturing in 271 days or more but less than 1 year, it is 4.4%

For deposits maturing in one year, it is 5%.

Bank of Baroda will give 5.1% on deposits above 1 year and up to three years. Bank of Baroda is offering the highest rate of 5.35% on FDs with a tenure of above 3 years and up to 10 years.

Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates for general public 7 days to 14 days 2.80

15 days to 45 days 2.80

46 days to 90 days 3.70

91 days to 180 days 3.70

181 days to 270 days 4.30

271 days & above and less than 1 year 4.40

1 year 5.00

Above 1 year to 400 days 5.10 5.2

Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 5.10 5.2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 5.10 5.2

Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 5.25 5.35

Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 5.25 5.35

Above 10 years (for MACT/MACAD

Court Order schemes only) 5.10

Bank of Baroda hikes fixed deposit rates for senior citizens The bank offers a special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Senior citizens get an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits of less than ₹2 crore for all tenors.

ICICI Bank too hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 5-10 basis points on above ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore on various tenure. The new rates have come into effect from March 22 onward.