Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on 1 to 3 years of fixed deposits2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 03:11 PM IST
Bank of Baroda (BoB), a public sector lender, has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. The bank made this declaration on June 15, 2022, and following the adjustment, the bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposit tenors ranging from more than one to three years. Domestic & NRO Term Callable Deposits, both fresh & renewal will be subject to the amended rates.