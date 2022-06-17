Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on 1 to 3 years of fixed deposits

BoB FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 2.80 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, and a 3.70 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 46 to 180 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days will earn a 4.30 per cent interest rate, while deposits maturing in 271 days or more and less than a year would get a 4.40 per cent interest rate. Fixed deposits of one year will continue to collect 5.00 per cent, while fixed deposits of one to two years will earn 5.45 per cent, up from 5.20 per cent before, representing a 25 basis point increase. Bank of Baroda will now provide an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on deposits of more than 2 years and up to 3 years, up from 5.2 per cent previously, a 30 basis point increase. The bank will continue to offer a 5.35 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in above 3 Years and up to 5 Years and above 5 Years and up to 10 Years.