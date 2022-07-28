Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check complete details2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 02:32 PM IST
- Interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been increased by public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BOI).
Listen to this article
Interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been increased by the public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BOI). The new rates are in effect as of today, July 28, 2022, according to the bank's official website. As a result of the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a range of tenors and is now guaranteeing an interest rate ranging from 3.00 per cent to 5.50 per cent for the general public and 3.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent for senior citizens.