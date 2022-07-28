Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check complete details

Deposits maturing in 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.30% which was 5% earlier a hike of 30 bps and fixed deposits maturing in above 1 year to 2 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 5.45%. The bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in more than two years and up to three years, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in more than three years and up to ten years has increased from 5.35 per cent to 5.50 per cent at BoB.

