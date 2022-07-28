Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check complete details

Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check complete details

The new rates are in effect as of today, July 28, 2022, according to the official website of BoB. 
2 min read . 02:32 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Interest rates on fixed deposits below 2 crore have been increased by public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BOI).

Interest rates on fixed deposits below 2 crore have been increased by the public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BOI). The new rates are in effect as of today, July 28, 2022, according to the bank's official website. As a result of the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a range of tenors and is now guaranteeing an interest rate ranging from 3.00 per cent to 5.50 per cent for the general public and 3.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent for senior citizens.

BoB FD Rates

The bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days from 2.80 per cent to 3.00 per cent, and on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 180 days from 3.70 per cent to 4.00 per cent. On deposits maturing from 181 days to 270 days, Bank of Baroda will now offer an interest rate of 4.65 per cent, up from 4.30 per cent, a hike of 35 basis points and BoB will now offer an interest rate of 4.65% which was earlier 4.40% a hike of 25 bps on deposits maturing in 271 days & above and less than 1 year.

BoB FD Rates

Deposits maturing in 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.30% which was 5% earlier a hike of 30 bps and fixed deposits maturing in above 1 year to 2 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 5.45%. The bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in more than two years and up to three years, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in more than three years and up to ten years has increased from 5.35 per cent to 5.50 per cent at BoB.

BoB FD Rates
Elderly individuals will continue to receive an additional rate of 0.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days and up to 3 years, an additional ROI of 0.50 per cent +0.15 per cent on deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years, and an additional ROI of 0.50 per cent +0.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years. Senior individuals will receive the maximum interest rate of 6.50 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in over 5 years and up to 10 years.

