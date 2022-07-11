Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by 10-15 bps, EMIs to go up. Check new rates

Government-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday hiked the benchmark Marginal Cost of funds based on the Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10-15 basis points on certain tenures. The new rates will come into effect from July 12. With the latest hike in lending rates, retail loans for a car, personal, or home are set to go higher which would have an impact on your equated monthly instalments (EMI). However, the bank has kept MCLR unchanged for short tenures like overnight and one month.

